Burst main repairs cause power cut

Electricity supply has had to be shut-down in parts of Nasinu and Nakasi to allow for trenching work by the Water Authority of Fiji.

Energy Fiji Limited confirms the disruptioin has affected the wider Nasinu and Nakasi.

WAF has asked EFL to erect a makeshift a power pole at Laqere Bridge so that they can repair an underground burst water main.

EFL Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says repair work includes digging and exposing water mains which are near EFL’s power pole.

Patel says to ensure the safety of the public, EFL had to shut down power to the above areas.

Supply in these areas can be expected by 1 pm today.