Burnt transfer switch causes water disruptions for Suva and Nausori

Fijians living along the Suva Nausori corridor have been urged to store water now as an automatic transfer switch that runs raw water pumps to the Waila Water Treatment plant has burned out.

This is causing all five raw water pumps to switch off.

Water Authority of Fiji’s Electrical and Mechanical Teams have mobilised to the site to replace the burned-out ATS and will work around the clock to restore water to the affected areas as soon as possible.

Article continues after advertisement

WAF says this outage will disrupt supply to the entire Suva and Nausori Corridor and once repairs are completed, it will take at least a week to fully recover the system.

WAF says Fijians will start experiencing low pressures to no water supply later this afternoon.

Water Carting teams are being mobilised to cart water to impacted Fijians.

Water carts will be dispatched on availability and according to the list of requests.