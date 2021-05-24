Bureau of Statistics CEO facing termination

The fallout from the Household Income and Expenditure Survey continues this afternoon, as sources say Bureau of Statistics Chief Executive, Kemueli Naiqama may be facing termination.

FBC News called the bureau this afternoon with staff saying all queries are to be referred to the Ministry for Economy.

Questions have been sent to Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, as well as Acting Permanent Secretary Shiri Goundar.

Sayed-Khaiyum last night hit out at the FBOS Household Income and Expenditure Survey as unreliable and flawed.

This after the survey collated a breakdown of the poverty rate in Fiji along the lines of ethnicity and religion.

