Bundled insurance scheme benefits Ganeshwa

A 74-year-old sugarcane farmer from Ba who lost his three-bedroom home in a fire will soon be able to build a new house.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today handed over the bundled insurance scheme payment from Fiji Care to Ganeshwa of Natunuku.

The three thousand dollar payout will greatly benefit Ganeshwa and his family.

“I will build a house for my son and also buy some clothes as many people gave us clothes.”

Nearly 12,000 active cane growers under the age of 65 are covered under this scheme.

Bainimarama also handed over the Grant Agreement from the Ministry of Sugar to the Sugarcane Growers Fund.

Bainimarama says this will cover the sugarcane farmers’ premium for their bundled insurance for the last six months.

“So when the Sugarcane Growers Fund asked the Government to consider paying the growers’ premium from July through December 2020 -we said yes.”

The total amount paid was over three hundred thousand dollars.