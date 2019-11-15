Home

Bullying will not be swept under the carpet: Akbar

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 9, 2020 7:52 am
Incidents of bullying will not be allowed to be swept under the carpet.

That’s the assurance from Education Minister Rosy Akbar who says any attempt to cover up bullying or any other incident in schools will not be tolerated.

Akbar says parents and students can always approach the ministry if school heads do not act.

The minister has confirmed there have been no such reports in the recent past.

The issue of bullying has become widely discussed after a video of a brutal assault was leaked online.

