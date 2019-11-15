Bullying is learnt behaviour: Akbar

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says violence among children is a behavior learnt even before they enter the school system.

Akbar has spoken publicly for the first time since a leaked video showed students at a school in Tailevu beating a fellow pupil.

Akbar says there’s no point in pointing fingers at schools and the ministry every time there’s bullying because parents need to take responsibility as well.

“It’s not new and we can’t say it’s not happening, it is happening. It’s always happened, it’s still happening and it will continue if we don’t break that cycle.”

The minister adds students are repeating the same patterns they are exposed to be it physical violence, verbal abuse or gender-based violence at home or in their communities.

The Ministry has been collecting data on bullying, and the findings which are expected in about a month will guide the Ministry on what interventions are needed.

Akbar stresses that even though the public is calling for hardline action against bullies, the Ministry is duty-bound to protect all children under its care.

Statistics from the Substance Abuse Advisory Council shows there were more than 6000 reports of bullying in schools last year.