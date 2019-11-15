Bullying in school a concern for Police

Bullying in schools is a major concern for the Fiji Police Force.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says it is one of the major topics during awareness in schools under the Community Policing program.

Naisoro says it is something that needs to be addressed urgently as it deals with the lives of students.

“This is some of the issues that are discussed openly with them because it is becoming an issue with the stats that were also released by the ministry it’s something that we really need to address because to avoid situations such as what that transpired in that video that was in circulation or that was in circulation so it is an issue that we have packaged into the Community Policing .”

Naisoro says the Police was also part of a train the trainers’ programe to upskill school heads to identify disciplinary issues and social problems faced by students.

Other issues occurring in schools include assault and sexual crimes involving students.