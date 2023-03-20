Bulldogs survive late Wests Tigers surge

Viliame Kikau makes a bust at Belmore.
Village Kikau and the Bulldogs survived a late surge from Apisai Koroisau and the Wests Tigers to hold on to a 26-22 victory in their NRL round three clash.
The Bulldogs were set to cruise towards victory with a 20-lead after 66 minutes but the Wests Tigers ran in three tries in four minutes to set up a thrilling finale.
Wests Tigers skipper Api Koroisau lead from the front, making 44 tackles in his third game as a Tiger.
His former Panther Kikau was placed on report in the 57th minute for a dangerous contact.
In another close match, the Raiders edged the Sharks 24-20.
