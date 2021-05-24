Bulk of applications from squatter settlements

Bulk of the education assistance applications received by Foundation for the Education of the Needy Children are from families in squatter settlements.

National Coordinator, Priya Lata says some of these families according to their previous application were staying in villages and i-Taukei communities.

FENC Fiji has assisted over 6,800 and while reviewing applications this year, Lata says most have moved to urban areas and are staying in settlements.

Article continues after advertisement



National Coordinator, Priya Lata

“Squatter, we also receive from villages but the major or majority applications we receive are from COVID-19 affected victims, they want to send their children back to school they can’t cater books, they can’t buy bags for them. Looking at their application, leaving those farms and coming to towns and cities and then you getting in more expenses, renting out, paying for your children’s fare that becomes more difficult for these people.”

With over 300 applications received so far this year, Lata says they are vetting applications thoroughly to ensure only eligible applicants receive the assistance.

The Non-Government Organization continues to ensure assistance are provided before the new school year begins in April.