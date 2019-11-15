Bulitavu requests Speaker of Parliament to rule against motion

Opposition MP Mosese Bulitavu has strongly opposed the motion to suspend standing order number six.

Leader of Government in Parliament, Inia Seruiratu moved a motion in Parliament to have the tabling and debating of the Supplementary COVID-19 budget, tonight and tomorrow.

While speaking on the motion, Bulitavu has requested that the Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau not allow the motion to be voted in the house.

Article continues after advertisement

He stressed that the Speaker’s ruling not to allow the motion to be passed will protect the rights and privileges of the members of parliament.

“If you are going to limit those who are going to speak to tomorrow by saying the debate will only be until 3 pm tomorrow before the appropriation bill should be passed. So then some of the members will not be able to speak. So their rights will be limited. That’s why Sir I seek you to come by way of standing order 18 to protect the rights and privileges of the members.”

Bulitavu also highlighted that standing orders are in all parliaments guide the rule of how they operate in any parliament and outlines the roles of members’ parliament and that of the Speaker of Parliament as the head of Legislature.

Bulitavu’s request was defeated.