Bulitavu refuses to attend interview for Deputy Leader’s post

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu failed to turn up for his interview for the position of Deputy Party Leader.

Bulitavu has posted on social media that he was scheduled to be interviewed yesterday however, he has asked the selection panel to suspend interviews and allow the party to resolve issues raised in a letter by some Management Board member’s and MP’s.

Bulitavu claims the letter has been submitted to the Pacific People Recruitment Agency which has been hired to facilitate the interview process.

The MP also claims the appointment of Pacific People and an independent Selection Panel breached the Management Board and SGA resolutions.

Bulitavu also states that the agency has responded to his request saying that Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau has given the green light for the interviews to continue and the issues raised in the letter will be dealt with internally.

He says he then emailed the agency to inform them that he will not participate in the interview nor accept the process.

He says Pacific People has no mandate and he does not recognize it as the Selection Panel endorsed by the Management Board.

The selection panel includes former politician Tupeni Baba, former academic Dr Esther Williams.

He claims the whole process from the appointing authority which established the agency as the legitimate interview panel, the conduct of the interviews and reporting of recommendations should be based on a Management Board resolution, not the Ratu Epenisa’s discretion.

Bulitavu says he will only participate in the interview if the Management Board resolves and endorses Pacific People as the Selection Panel.

FBC News is trying to get comments from the party General Secretary.