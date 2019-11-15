Bulitavu questions Ratu Epenisa and Duituturaga’s discretion

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu has questioned the discretionary powers of President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau in making decisions on behalf of the Party.

Bulitavu says Ratu Epenisa used his discretion in appointing Pacific People Recruitment Agency as the facilitator of the interview process for the Party Leader and Deputy Leader positions.

Speaking to FBC News from Vanua Levu, the SODELPA MP claims concerned members on Friday raised the issue with Ratu Epenisa who decided to proceed with the interview process.

Article continues after advertisement

“Given that there were members of the Management Board and fellow MP’s had wrote to the party president on Friday that they were not aware of the appointment of that panel of interview.”

Bulitavu did not attend his interview for the position of Deputy Party Leader yesterday claiming the appointment of the interview panel breaches the Management Board and SGA resolutions.

The selection panel includes former politician Tupeni Baba, former SODELPA MP Semesa Karavaki, and Chartered Accountant Sepeti Tagilala.

The MP also claims that General Secretary Emele Duituturaga is merely following through with decisions of the Party President, and both are disregarding the Management Board.

“I think the buck now stops with the Party President and the General Secretary who are subjects of the management board and should be acting in the direction and instruction of the management board and not vice versa.”

Bulitavu says he will only participate in the interview if the Management Board resolves and endorses Pacific People as the Selection Panel.

Party General Secretary Emele Duituturaga says the Management Board is looking into Bulitavu’s grievances.

Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau could not be reached for a comment.