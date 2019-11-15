Bulitavu compiling paper work for legal action

Some members of the Social Democratic Liberal Party have come out calling on new Party Leader Viliame Gavoka to do the honourable thing and step down.

SODELPA MP Mosese Bulitavu who is leading the charge and going vocal on social media today told FBC News he and others are compiling the papers for legal action.

Bulitavu remains firm the selection criteria was unconstitutional as it undermines the Special General Assembly and the Management Board resolutions.

“If an appointment is not done in accordance with the constitution and the resolution I still do not recognize it.”

Meanwhile, SODELPA’s new Leader Viliame Gavoka says the claims will only consume time stating that due diligence was followed.

“That will come to nothing, that will come to nothing, we will be addressing some of those issues and you know he is preliminary concern about the way the process was done but I tell you what the process was all structured.”

He also says SODELPA’s grievance committee will still go through Bulitavu’s concern.