Bula VIP lounge opens its third outlet

Bula VIP Lounge has opened its third outlet in Challenge Plaza in Nasinu today.

The other two outlets are based in Nausori and Waimanu Road in Suva.

Director Melvin Pratap says the economic impact of the pandemic did not hinder his plans to open another outlet.

“I’m expecting actually this outlet to do much better than the other outlet just because of the location, so that’s what I’m wondering that we should be getting a better response from the public over here”

Minister for Commerce, Faiyaz Koya, who was chief guest at the event reiterated that micro, small and medium enterprises play a vital role in Fiji’s economy.

This outlet has created jobs for five Fijians, and this investment shows confidence in our economic growth. The business has plans to further expand in the coming days.