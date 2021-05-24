Bula Outsourcing to boost Fiji’s economy

Fiji has the potential to make its mark in the outsourcing industry, with the launch of Bula Outsourcing in Suva last night.

Speaking at the official launch, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the government’s aim is to create an identity for Fiji as a preferred destination for businesses to outsource their services.

He says Fiji has a young and skilled workforce that correlates with a solid digital structure.

“Business process outsourcing is already playing a part in our efforts to diversify the Fijian economy to grow, to make it more resilient, competitive and also to create the types of jobs that our people want.”



Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the Bula Outsourcing launch.

Company Chief Operating Officer Aaron Milburn says they aim to help Fiji attract new overseas investors.

“We are excited to onboard more individuals as our organization grows to showcase to the world what talent we have to offer. We have already attracted large global clients based out in Europe and Asia, and we would like to continue to do that again showing everybody how good Fiji is”



Chief Operating Officer Aaron Milburn.

He says they are blessed to be part of the process of building and contributing to the economy for the benefit of all Fijians.

The business started in July 2021 with 10 employees, but now has 70.