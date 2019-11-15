Bula Force a demonstration of the ‘Vuvale’ Partnership

The deployment of the Bula Force to Australia in response to the bushfires is a demonstration of the Vuvale Partnership.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was joined by Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu and Military Commander Rear-Admiral Viliame Naupoto at the 6-month anniversary reception for the Bula Force in Suva last night.

The event was hosted by the Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes.

Feakes told the RFMF personnel who were deployed, that their service and willingness to help was received with deep gratitude, and will not be forgotten.

He adds Australia stands ready to reciprocate Fiji’s commitment to the relationship.

The Bula Force troops were deployed to the East Gippsland region in Victoria on 22nd January and contributed to bushfire relief and recovery efforts together.