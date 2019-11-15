Bula Bubble pathways reviewed

Due to the new outbreaks of COVID-19, the Australian and New Zealand governments cannot certify home quarantine for potential travellers to Fiji.

The Fijian government had earlier announced that visitors from Australia and New Zealand would be allowed to board flights to Fiji through two pathways.

They could spend 14 days of quarantine in their home country, clear a COVID-19 test and arrive in Fiji.

Travellers could alternatively clear a negative COVID-19 test, spend 14 days of quarantine in a Fijian Government quarantine facility, and embark to one of the designated resorts to begin their Bula Bubble vacation.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says quarantine outside of Fiji is not recognized.

“So we’ve closed that pathway for the time being. Otherwise, the Bula Bubble will continue to function as designed, as the second pathway remains open. All incoming travellers must conduct a pre-departure test, spend their 14 days in a Fijian Government-quarantine facility, and then clear a border quarantine test to begin their vacation.”

Dr Fong reiterates that no one who arrives to Fiji is exempt from 14 days of quarantine or can enter society unless they clear a negative test.