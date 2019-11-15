Home

News

Building resilience is crucial says UN Women

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 21, 2020 6:38 am

The resilience of women and girls during disasters is crucial.

UN Women Representative, Sandra Bernklau says Fiji is faced with numerous tropical cyclones every year and building resilience will ensure lives are not lost.

She says building resilience will also create sustainable and secure communities.

With the new programme Strengthening Womens Resilience to Disasters – Bernklau says this will pave a way forward for women to identify their strengths.

The programme will look at prevention, preparedness and the strategies that will enable women to withstand natural hazards and recover from disasters.

“We have once every 5 to 6 years back then, this year we are expecting five, just for Fiji. With five cyclones heading here, how will you ever get back on your feet again in between.  So this programme is absolutely critical in looking at that whole cycle and building resilience throughout.”

The programme is in line with Fiji’s commitment to the Framework for Resilient Development in the Pacific.

 

