Building energy resilience in the Pacific: NZ PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during her visit to Fiji

Modern and efficient energy solutions are key to enhancing energy security in the region.

This, according to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Arden says the combination of the increases in the price of oil, gas, and commodities, disruptions in energy supply chains, and financial market volatility due to the war in Ukraine highlight the need for new, innovative solutions.

“The simultaneous COVID recovery and the pressure that’s putting on demand which is putting pressure on inflation and impacting the cost of living countries around the world taking are having a very difficult time and I’ve heard from the Pacific Region that particularly those energy costs are significant and so what I would like to see us as a region thinks about is how do we build greater energy resilience so that it’s cheaper for our region to meet our energy and electricity needs because it will also be better for our environment.”

Arden says global energy demand is rising, and as post-COVID-19 recovery efforts in many industries are reviving economic activities that are energy-intensive.

The NZ leader said this meant that the soaring energy prices and inflation would put significant economic pressure on governments.

Furthermore, Arden says this is a topic she wants to discuss with Pacific leaders while also devising ways for the Pacific to have future stocks to protect people from the direct impact of energy commodity prices.