Building Code to be reviewed

Fiji’s National Building Code will soon be reviewed by the Construction Industry Council to provide proper guidelines.

Council Chief Executive Vijay Naidu says there are some factors to consider include green buildings which ensure efficient use of energy, water and other resources.

Naidu says the code was supposed to be reviewed every five years.

“For many reasons, the code has not been reviewed. Now is the time so this year we are looking at reviewing the building Code and we will also go through every section.”

He adds the code needs to be simplified so it is easily understood by construction workers.