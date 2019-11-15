National Budget to be announced tonight

The 2020/2021 National Budget will be announced this evening.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is expected to make the announcement.

He had earlier said they had carried out thorough budget consultations with Fijians, businesses and stakeholders to get their views and submissions for the next financial year.

The Minister adds these views are important to allow the budget to reflect on the impacts of the pandemic on various industries, sectors and people’s lives.

Businesses are hoping for more assistance in the upcoming budget

Meanwhile there will be no invited guests and the public gallery inside the Parliament Chamber will be closed to the public.

These measures are in support of physical/social distancing and close adherence to the life-saving measures in place nationwide.

The budget will be aired live on FBC TV at 7.30pm