Budget submissions close today

The Budget submission period for the mini-budget closes today.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has been conducting face-to-face consultations and last night he was in Navua at the Vashist Muni College.

It was an opportune time for the Fijians in Navua to make submissions directly to the A-G.

Sayed-Khaiyum addressed the rising price of sugar, saying it remained unchanged for the past few years.

He also pointed out the role sugar has in causing non-communicable diseases such as diabetes.

On the topic of the development of commercial opportunities for hemp, the Economy Minister says it was announced in the Budget last year that the Government will look at having a licensing regime for industrial hemp, which can be used to make clothes, ropes, and various other textiles.

Sayed-Khaiyum also mentioned when it came to supporting the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, the Government allowed a 200% deduction for research and development expenses incurred in the ICT industry.

He also spoke on the minimum wage rate that is currently being reviewed, saying that the last review was done in 2018.

He says the review should be done every two years, which was not possible in 2020 due to the pandemic.