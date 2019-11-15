Home

News

Budget is bold, brave and necessary: TCF Council

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 21, 2020 12:35 pm
The Textile, Clothing and Footwear Council of Fiji has labelled the 2020-2021 National Budget as one that is bold, brave and absolutely necessary. [File Photo]

The Textile, Clothing and Footwear Council of Fiji has labelled the 2020-2021 National Budget as one that is bold, brave and absolutely necessary.

Council President Michael Towler says the Economy Ministry has undoubtedly prepared a budget under very unusual and difficult circumstances requiring a well-thought philosophy and approach.

He adds Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum delivered a budget that supports the survival of businesses and industries which are also gearing towards recovery.

The Council believes the budget is necessary for this time of crisis and is focused on national economic recovery.

