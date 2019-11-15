Home

Budget is bold beyond belief: Bajekal

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 20, 2020 6:30 am
Head of Flour Mills of Fiji, Ram Bajekal. [File Photo]

Economic experts have labelled the 2020-2021 national budget as one that is bold beyond belief.

Following the announcement of the budget, economist Dr Rohit Kishore says this is the first time a national budget has shown reduction on alcohol and a lot of incentives going to the hotel and resorts industry.

“As you can see quite a wholesale restructure of the customs duty and taxes and everything like that. A lot more there to go into detail but all these things will help businesses. I think it’s a business-focused budget as we all expected.”

Article continues after advertisement

Head of Flour Mills of Fiji, Ram Bajekal has echoed similar sentiments saying the budget will greatly help the private sector generate more employment opportunities.

“I was expecting an unusual and a bold budget and I think this is bold beyond belief. To me, it seems extremely bold and as they say, the devil will be in the detail.”

The Economy Minister is urging businesses affected by COVID-19 to make use of the assistance provided by the government through the budget to create more employment opportunities.

