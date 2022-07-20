2022-23 National Budget hailed proactive

[File Photo]

The Reserve Bank of Fiji’s post-budget forum brought together key figures from Fiji’s economic sector.

The panellists welcomed Fiji’s budget, adding that it will be able to cushion future economic shocks.

The panellists at the forum included Fantasha Lockington, the CEO of the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association; Rabih Yazbek, Country Head Fiji for ANZ Bank; Kameli Batiweti, CEO of the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation; and Krishal Prasad, a Senior Economist for WESTPAC.

Article continues after advertisement

Yazbek says he is excited about the government’s decision to tap into the hemp industry. He says it was a smart economic move, adding that it will help Fiji diversify its export products.

Batiweti says the budget is a fair one as it focuses on a resilient and future recovery.

Prasad says the 2022–2023 National Budget is a proactive budget that will help safeguard Fiji’s economy.

All the panellists agree that the budget is a timely response to Fiji’s current challenges.