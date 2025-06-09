Budget guide targets inclusivity

The Citizens’ Guide to the National Budget for the 2025–2026 financial year has been launched, with the document released in English, iTaukei, and Hindi for the first time.

Speaking at the launch in Suva, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, said the move reflects the government’s commitment to inclusivity and transparency, ensuring all Fijians, including those in rural communities, elders, and students, can better understand how the budget impacts their daily lives.

He says the Citizens’ Budget simplifies the national budget into an easy-to-read format, outlining key revenue and expenditure plans, major policy priorities, and economic forecasts.

The Finance Minister adds that this year’s budget includes initiatives such as a VAT reduction from 15% to 12.5%, continued zero-rating of 22 essential food items, lower duties on selected products, increased funding for health and education, subsidies for vulnerable households, and investment in rural development.

This marks the third edition of the Citizens’ Budget publication.





