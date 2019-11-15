Budget consultations to include face to face meetings

Public consultations are well underway for the national budget for the 2020/2021 financial year.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says other than receiving applications online and through emails from the general public, they are also going to carry out face to face consultations.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Permanent Secretaries from the various Ministries will also this week finalise their budget submissions.

“We hope to also, we’ve been having some discussions with the usual businesses but we hope to have some consultations, face to face consultations very soon and of course you know sticking to the social distancing rules and social gathering numbers and we will of course be going out in the next few weeks.”

The national budget address is expected to be announced in Parliament next month, a date for which has yet to be finalised.