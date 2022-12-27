Budget allocations to be reconsidered: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says they will adjust the budget allocations for various ministries.

He says when they get into office, they will hold discussions with civil servants and permanent secretaries and study the budget.

Prasad says changes in budget allocations will be determined on the floor of parliament.

“If there’s no need for change, then it is fine because the Parliament did pass that budget.” So all these will be done in a manner according to their needs.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Ministers are all set to take up their new roles.

“And I will get the permanent secretaries to organize themselves and tell us when they want to come and brief the Ministers.”

Rabuka assures that the newly elected government is well aware of the monumental task ahead of them.

He assures Fijians of a brighter future with prospects for all.