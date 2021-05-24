Home

Budget addresses rising cost of living: FCCC

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 27, 2022 12:20 pm
Suva City. [Source: File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the initiatives in the revised budget will bring relief to businesses and Fijians.

Acting Chief Executive, Vinitesh Kumar says the budget addresses the rising costs of living.

Kumar says there has been increases in international freight and logistics costs because of the impact of COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukraine war.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the measures announced in the budget will help Fijians.

Kumar says the zero-rating of VAT on 21 everyday essentials, 16 of which are price-controlled by FCCC, will not only make these items affordable, but will also give Fijians facing financial strife a sense of relief.

He adds the removal of 20 cents per litre fuel tax will help Fijians cope with rising fuel prices.

Kumar says that FCCC will strive to ensure that tax or duty reductions are passed on to the consumers.

