Three major projects earmarked for MoH

The Savusavu and Labasa Hospitals, as well as Suva’s Colonial War Memorial Hospital’s maternity ward, will undergo extensive upgrades in the next financial year.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says two million dollars will go towards engaging a contractor to rehabilitate the Savusavu Hospital, and $5.2 million for the Labasa hospital and the CWM maternity wards.

He says there is a great need to upgrade these facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is great news for residents and the future of Savusavu’s local economy. Major investments in the area are putting our hidden paradise on the map and quality and reliable healthcare is a pillar of Savusavu’s sustainable tourism development. While these projects have been delayed, they will still be delivered.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds one million dollars has been allocated for the Free General Practitioners Scheme in the next financial year.

The Minister says there will now be 38 private GPs, at 40 outlets nationwide, providing medical services to Fijians, with all costs borne by the Government.

“With the inclusion of the additional 23 GPs, there will now be 38 private GPsthroughout the nation, providing medical services to ordinary Fijians, with all costs borne by the Government. GPs have been selected in Korovou, Nausori, Nakasi, Nadera, Suva, Navua, Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua, Labasa and Savusavu.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says $500,000 is allocated for the Private Medical Laboratories Scheme for the analysis of blood samples referred by GPs engaged under the free scheme.

He also indicated that one million dollars is allocated for the outsourcing of biomedical facilities like x-ray machines, and MRI scan machines, operated 24/7 by the private sector public hospitals among others.