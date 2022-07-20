Sayed-Khaiyum explains $180 students’ assistance

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, has set the record straight with regards to the $180 payout for over 30,000 tertiary students as announced in the budget.

The Minister responded to the opposition’s claims that this assistance, as well as the $1 a day per child or the Inflation Mitigation Package, will benefit students from wealthy families.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there are requirements in place that need to be met by applicants.

The Minister says one of them is considering the annual income of a household.

“It has to be for those households that earn $50,000 or less in terms of their household income, so obviously if you come from a wealthy you won’t get the $180, but if you have a household income that’s less than $50,000, then you will be eligible for the $180.”

Tertiary students, regardless of whether they are studying under the Tertiary Education Loans Services or Toppers, will receive the payment for six months, and this will be paid in two phases as announced by the Minister.

Parliament will debate the budget next week.