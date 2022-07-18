Military budget up

The Republic of Fiji’s Military Forces budget has increased by $8 million.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says $5 million has been allocated to correctly align the lodging and service allowance to the current basic salary of 2,396 RFMF officers.

He says these officers are currently being paid allowances based on the 2013 basic pay, so it is essential to realign this.

The government has given $400,000 for the remote location allowance for the engineers who are engaged to build and maintain rural projects, such as Rotuma Hospital, Kadavu Foot Bridge, Lakeba Suspension Bridge, and Bua Lomanikoro Foot Bridge.

A sum of $2.3 million has been allocated for the renovation and upgrade works at RFMF facilities, including the renovation and upgrade of RFMF infrastructure, construction of a new warehouse at QEB; the upgrade of the logistics support unit complex; the upgrade of Sukunaivalu Barracks in Labasa; and the upgrade of Nadi Camp.

For peacekeeping operations, $50.8 million will be used on officers deployed for peacekeeping operations as they were also paid allowances based on their 2013 basic pay rate.

Additionally, $800,000 has been provided to realign the lodging and service allowances for 543 peacekeeping officers on the current pay; and $3.5 million has been allocated to meet the salaries and allowances of the peacekeeping officers as aligned to the payroll.

The $3 million that will be used for military training and equipment will be reimbursed by the United Nations.

RFMF’s allocation in the 2022-2023 National Budget is $94.1 million.