Government’s digital revolution to continue

The government has allocated $14.6 million to Walesi to fund the completion of the Digital Switch-Over awareness project for the rest of Fiji.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this includes the continuation of free wireless internet hotspot access across 16 public areas, as well as covering operational expenses to support universal access to information through digital television and radio.

Apart from this $53.8 million has been allocated to the Ministry of Communications to improve services.

“The Ministry will continue to provide and enhance these services — and deploy more innovation. The Ministry will continue to provide internet connectivity to the unconnected Fijians through the Connectivity Rollout program. Last November, we connected 26 schools and 14 health centres in the Northern Division. Of these 40 sites, 26 have Wi-Fi hotspots that provide connectivity for the 17,000 Fijians in the surrounding community.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Ministry further identified 59 unconnected and poorly connected schools nationwide, which include Navonu Primary School, Eliki Memorial School, Nairukuruku District School, Rewa District School, Saqani High School, Ratu Varani Memorial School, Gau Secondary School, Cautata District School and Muaira Methodist College.

He says due to shipping transport challenges, Cicia High School in Lau will be connected by the end of this month.

A sum of $2.5 million is allocated to connect an additional 49 schools around Fiji and the remaining 35 schools will be connected in the 2023-2024 financial year.

He says an assessment has identified 240 unconnected and poorly connected sites and these sites have been gazetted as universal service areas for mobile connectivity which will be implemented in phases.

The Minister for Economy says 15 tower sites have been identified under the Universal Service Areas project to connect at least 96 unconnected or poorly connected areas to voice and internet connectivity.

The tender was advertised earlier this week and while this is being finalized, government anticipates an estimated cost of $11 million for the construction of these towers, which will be funded from the Universal Service Fund.

Sayed-Khaiyum says $1million is allocated to the Ministry of Communications to conduct a feasibility study and develop implementation plans to build a submarine cable landing station in Western Viti Levu.

He says the Vatuwaqa cable landing station provides over 80 percent of international connectivity for Fiji and if it ever fails, the country will lose connectivity nationwide.