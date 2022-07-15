Education Ministry expects increase budget allocation

The Education Ministry is expecting an increase in their budget allocation when Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum makes the announcement tonight.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says currently 20 percent of the national budget is going towards the education of Fijian children.

She says the Minister for Economy has given a heads up that the budget for education will not be reduced.

“20 percent of the budget is towards education. This is how committed the government is and you’ve heard what Attorney General said that there will be no budget cut for the Ministry of education in fact there will be an increase.”

Kumar says the investment in education should show returns, otherwise the employer reserves the right to question it.

According to the Minister, the government will continue to see education as its best investment in young people, who will be the country’s future.

The Minister for the Economy will announce the 2022-2023 budget at 8pm and this will be aired live on FBC TV and GOLD FM.