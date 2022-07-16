Consumer watchdog welcomes budget

[File Photo]

The 2022–2023 National Budget will provide much-needed income support and relief to households affected by cost-of-living pressures.

The Consumer Council of Fiji made this comment following the budget announcement last night.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the Council is elated with the fact that the budget announced largely focuses on policies to address the growing cost of living as consumers are already feeling the brunt of global inflationary pressures which are forcing them to cut back spending, even on some essentials.

Shandil says incentives and policies such as a $180 payout to pensioners over the next six months, a 10% bus fare subsidy across the board, and around $30 per month per child for a six-month period will provide consumers with a much-needed buffer and relief.

She says the continuation of policies announced in the revised budget earlier this year, which ensures that essential items remain under price control and VAT exempt, is also welcomed.

Meanwhile, the Council continues to encourage consumers to maintain basic budgeting principles and prudence.