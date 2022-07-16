Budget maps strong way forward: WAF

The Water Authority of Fiji says it is encouraging to see government focusing on a people-centric approach through the provision of robust water infrastructure.

Chief Executive Bhavesh Kumar says the 2022–2023 budget is a strong way forward for Fiji.

He says the budget has a strong focus on mitigating some of the effects of inflationary impact, whilst also ensuring that our program of water infrastructure projects is still funded and on track.

Kumar adds they are pleased the ambitious Rewa River Water Supply Scheme have secured allocation in the budget, ensuring that this $270 million project will be completed this financial year ending the water woes for people living in Lami-Suva-Nausori corridor.

He saysthe budget also provides for WAF to start working on Water Sector 2050 Strategy, a long term plan for climate resilient water infrastructure of the future. WAF’s service footprint covers some 772,000 Fijians nationwide, with 154,383 water and 33,190 wastewater active connections.