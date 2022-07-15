$60m inflation mitigation announced

The Government has tonight unveiled a six-month $60 million inflation mitigation package to add another buffer between people’s budget and the rising price of goods.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in his budget speech highlighted that through this budget they will provide direct cash assistance to the most vulnerable Fijian Families based on the number of children in each household.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this applies to all children, from newborns to those in Year 13.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds this will be assessed in December based on where food prices stand at that time, as it is expected that the prices will stabilize or even decrease within the year.

This assistance will be rolled out through an online application process in conjunction with the Ministry of Education for Fijian families with a combined annual income of $50,000 or less.

“We will provide one dollar per day per child in each family, or seven dollars a week or around 30 dollars per month making for a total of $180 per child for the next six months. A family with three children, for example, will receive $540 in grocery assistance over the next six months. Any family making under $50,000 a year can access this assistance including civil servants.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also announced support for Tertiary Students in the 2022/2023 national budget.

“Regardless of whether or not they are TELS/ Toppers recipients, all Fijian students enrolled at any tertiary institutions, Fiji National University, University of the South Pacific, and the University of Fiji, will receive a payout of $180 over a six-month period, to be paid out in two phases.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says about 30,000 students are expected to benefit from this scheme.