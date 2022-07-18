2022-2023 National Budget is compassionate and rewarding: Akbar

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar before the National Budget announcement.

The 2022-2023 National Budget is a very compassionate and rewarding budget, which considers the needs of the most vulnerable in our population.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar says the budget allocation of $147.7 million provides opportunities for the economic empowerment of families and individuals, through social protection and within the grant system.

She says the ministry will continue to reform and digitalize the Department of Social Welfare and the new Department of Children, in reinforcing its commitment to strengthen child protection systems nationally and to streamline the delivery of child services.

Under social protection, the Poverty Benefit Scheme received $34 million, Child Protection allowance was allocated over $13 million, the Social Pension Scheme received $55 million, the Food Voucher for Pregnant Mothers received $800,000 and the Allowance for Persons with Disabilities was allocated over $10 million.

The Bus Fare Program for Older Persons and the Disabled received $10 million.

Akbar acknowledged the government for providing the $180 assistance scheme for six months, which will benefit all recipients, including children.

The minister adds she is pleased to note that disabilities and gender budgets have been mainstreamed across government and within financial institutions like the Fiji Development Bank.