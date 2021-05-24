Water, electricity subsidy to continue

Government has announced it will continue to subsidise water and electricity for eligible Fijians.

Delivering the 2021-2022 National Budget, Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fijians want water that is clean and easily accessible.

To keep the taps flowing for those most vulnerable, the government will continue to provide free water to households with an annual household income of less than $30,000 for up to 92,500 litres of water.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the same goes for access to electricity.

For households earning an annual income of less than $30,000, the government has been providing a subsidy of 16.34 cents per unit for the 100 kilowatts of power usage.

Effective from 1 August 2021 to 31 January 2022, the government will pay the full cost of 34.01 cents for approximately 50,000 households at a total cost of $11 million dollars.

This policy, he says, depends on vaccination rates climbing, so it will be reviewed in six months’ time.

Apart from this, subsidized domestic customers will get six weeks to pay their electricity bill without disconnection.

Non-subsidised domestic customers will get four weeks for their bill payment.

This extended bill payment will be provided for six months from 1 August 2021 to 31 January 2022 before it is reviewed.