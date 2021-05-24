Taxi Association happy with base fee announcement

The Fiji Taxi Association is grateful that members will not have to fork out base fees for 1 year.

Association Secretary, Ashwin Lal says this was a good move made by the Government as many taxi drivers are struggling to put food on the table for their families due to the pandemic.

“Thanks to the AG for bringing such an initiative first time for the taxi operators as regarding to this COVID crisis for paying the base fees and the renewal of license fees.”

However, Lal says drivers are not too happy about the open taxi ranks.

He says they are concerned that this could potentially cause disputes at various bases.

“Only thing the members are upset about is the new open base system and we hope the AG will look into it and make some clarifications on that.”

The Minister for Economy stated with municipal taxi bases and stands to be removed, it will be replaced with a new concept of ‘open taxi ranks’, which will allow taxis to operate more freely and efficiently within their zones.