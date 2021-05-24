Home

Budget 2021-22

Stronger Together Job Support Scheme to continue

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 18, 2021 4:20 pm
In the latest budget, Government announced they will continue the Stronger Together Job Support Scheme.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says on top of the assistance provided to those in the informal sector – to provide actual opportunities for employment for Fijians with an allocation of $5 million.

Under this scheme, employers are granted a wage subsidy by the Government equivalent to the minimum wage rate of $2.68 for a three-month period when they employ eligible Fijians who did not have a job pre-COVID and in particular, people from the informal sector.

The Government has spent around $3 million on this initiative since it began in November 2020.

To date, some 48 employers have participated in the scheme, creating around 1,000 new jobs.

 

