Budget 2021-22

SODELPA Leader backs budget

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 17, 2021 4:20 pm
Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka. [File Photo]

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka admitted the budget has addressed the general direction his party expects the government to take.

However, Gavoka says this should have been done from the beginning.

He says the budget has created demand by putting money in the hands of the people whether directly or indirectly.

Gavoka says SODELPA understands the deficit that has been created which allows for the government to support the people.

He also says while it may sound like an election budget it was the only option.

Meanwhile, Gavoka also says some expenditure will need to be relooked at as well as reprioritizing some key areas.

Gavoka also says his party, including Opposition Leader Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, supports the vaccination drive behind the budget as a roadmap to Fiji’s recovery.

 

