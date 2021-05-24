Home

Sanitary pads to be provided in schools

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 16, 2021 8:47 pm

$1.5m has been allocated for the purchase of sanitary pads for students.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this would assist female students from primary until secondary school.

He says at times girls miss out on school because they are not able to afford sanitary pads.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this will also help the Ministry of Health monitor their well-being.

