NFP leader says too many promises in budget

National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad says a lot of promises has been made in the new budget.

Prasad claims that in the past, things have not panned out well for some schemes, similar to the ones that have been announced.

The NFP leader claims that Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum avoided giving detailed information regarding the COVID-19 crisis but he magically imagined everything will return to normal by the end of October.

He says there were many assumptions in the budget including that of a $2 billion revenue adding that the Minister for Economy is not taking the growing number of cases of COVID-19 into account.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Economy in delivering the budget announcement says these trying times demand skillful manoeuvring and sophisticated decision making.

He says the budget does not lose sight and is not fearful, but hopeful and sustainable.