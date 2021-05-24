Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji hits another high with cases and six deaths|$25 million dedicated for COVID-19 response|Government develops vaccine passports|AG to deliver National Budget at 7.30pm|Health Ministry hopes for a continued supportive budget|Single jab not enough|Authorities focus on addressing severe impacts of COVID-19|Swabbing made easier|Hospitalisation and deaths, more concerning than daily spikes|Health workers must be vaccinated|Police begin issuing fines for breaches|Compulsory vaccination for public workers is lawful: Raj|Full compliance for North isolation cases|Moderna vaccines to arrive today|Northern villages implement safety measures|Daily infections cross 1,000 threshold|More screening and swab taken since last update|Daily COVID test average increases|COVID-19 relief measures expected in budget announcement|Pandemic leads to surge in e-commerce|Huge resistance to seeking care|Temporary exemptions for COVID-19 vaccination|PM encouraged by vaccine take-up|Minister for Health commends village lockdowns|Ministry urges teachers to vaccinate|
Full Coverage

Budget 2021-22

NFP leader says too many promises in budget

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 16, 2021 9:33 pm
National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad. [File Photo]

National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad says a lot of promises has been made in the new budget.

Prasad claims that in the past, things have not panned out well for some schemes, similar to the ones that have been announced.

The NFP leader claims that Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum avoided giving detailed information regarding the COVID-19 crisis but he magically imagined everything will return to normal by the end of October.

Article continues after advertisement

He says there were many assumptions in the budget including that of a $2 billion revenue adding that the Minister for Economy is not taking the growing number of cases of COVID-19 into account.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Economy in delivering the budget announcement says these trying times demand skillful manoeuvring and sophisticated decision making.

He says the budget does not lose sight and is not fearful, but hopeful and sustainable.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.