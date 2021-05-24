Ministry of Communications get increased budget

Government has allocated the Ministry of Communications an increased funding of $54.6 million.

$15.5 million dollars is directed to Walesi out of which $4.5 million dollars are going towards the FM project which will provide robust and reliable communications services nationwide.

In his national budget address Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Walesi has changed the game for mobile accessibility in Fiji, putting news and entertainment television in the palms and pockets of Fijians everywhere in the country and the quality and reach of its services should continue to keep Fiji apace with the rest of the world.

The government is also providing $4.7 million dollars to DigitalFiji to continue with the digitalisation of Government services.

$6.7 million is allocated for the Online Business and Construction Licencing System.

An additional $2.9 million dollars is provided to strengthen the storage and server capacity of Government ITC services.