Budget 2021-22

Incentives to boost BPO sector

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 18, 2021 12:30 pm
The Business Process Outsourcing industry says the incentives in the National Budget will boost investment in the sector.

Executive Director, Sagufta Janiff says they are extremely grateful for the support by the government.

She says the incentives will allow them to get closer to creating a diverse range of employment opportunities for Fijians.

Janiff says Fiji is well placed for both outsourcing customers and investors since the major players, the Philippines and India, have been greatly affected by the current COVID crisis and are facing some serious downtimes.

She says clients and investors are now looking for other potential outsourcing destinations and Fiji is well placed to tap into this demand.

She adds they have a thriving and resilient BPO industry, access to a talented young workforce and a strong service culture and now with the governments further support, they will be able to expedite the growth of the industry.

The Minister for Economy also announced a $200,000 grant for the BPO council to market Fiji as the premier outsourcing destination.

Janiff says this grant will be used to increase awareness of Fiji’s BPO industry and attract potential clients and BPO investors.

He further adds 90% of the BPO employees have received their first dose of the vaccine and are aiming for a 100% fully vaccinated workforce by the end of October.

