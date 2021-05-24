Growers Council welcomes guaranteed cane price

The Sugarcane Growers Council has welcomed the announcement on the extension of the $85 per tonne guaranteed price for the 2021 crushing season.

Chief Executive Officer, Vimal Dutt says this basically indicates that Government continues to support the sustainability of the sugar industry.

Dutt says this will assist cane farmers that may be struggling due to the pandemic.

He says for growers that were hesitant to harvest, the announcement is great news for them.

Around $22.9 million has been allocated for the additional top-up payment required for the 2020 season and $24.1 million to pay for the minimum guaranteed price of $85 dollars per tonne for the 2021 season.

$72 million has been allocated to the Ministry of Sugar Industry during the 2021/2022 budget.

A funding allocation of around $47 million has also been included for the sugarcane price support.