FTA President urges stakeholders to await formal announcement

The Ministry of Transport is finalizing related Land Transport Regulations before initiatives announced in the 2021/22 budget comes into effect.

This includes base fee waivers for taxis, buses, mini-buses, and carrier operators amongst others.

Fiji Taxi Association President, Raben Singh is calling on drivers to continue operating from their base for the time being.

“At the moment they have to operate from their own bases. They cannot go around and stand in other bases, that’s not allowed.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport says the date of commencement of this assistance will be announced by the Minister once all the processes are finalised.

For now, the Ministry requests all transport stakeholders to adhere to the current laws in place.

The government assistance also includes Police Clearance Fee waiver, Traffic Infringement Notices, and Waiver of arrears.