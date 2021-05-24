Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Controlling crowds at funerals becomes challenging|Market vendors urged to get vaccinated|New Zealand continues to support Fiji during COVID crisis|SIDS COP26 attendance in limbo|There is no cure for COVID-19|NZ donates 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca|New infections and deaths continue to rise|Increasing COVID death worries MOH|Unemployment assistance applications open next week|FNPF unemployment assistance to reopen on Monday|COVID Strain remain unchanged despite new variants|More COVID deaths reported in the West|82.6% of target population receives first COVID-19 jab|More ANZMAT personnel arrive|Military ICU used for COVID-19 treatment|FHEC calls for Higher Institutions to deliver NQs in counselling|Olympics amplify equality message says WHO|Two new COVID deaths with 632 new infections|Increasing number of COVID-19 deaths is concerning: Dr Fong|High uptake of moderna vaccine says Dr Rachel|Fiji’s victory another reason to continue the COVID-19 fight: PM|24.5% of target population fully vaccinated|Informal settlements seek counselling|Safety a concern while distributing food ration|Fiji continues to record COVID related deaths|
Full Coverage

Budget 2021-22

FTA President urges stakeholders to await formal announcement

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 4, 2021 4:53 pm

The Ministry of Transport is finalizing related Land Transport Regulations before initiatives announced in the 2021/22 budget comes into effect.

This includes base fee waivers for taxis, buses, mini-buses, and carrier operators amongst others.

Fiji Taxi Association President, Raben Singh is calling on drivers to continue operating from their base for the time being.

Article continues after advertisement

At the moment they have to operate from their own bases. They cannot go around and stand in other bases, that’s not allowed.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport says the date of commencement of this assistance will be announced by the Minister once all the processes are finalised.

For now, the Ministry requests all transport stakeholders to adhere to the current laws in place.

The government assistance also includes Police Clearance Fee waiver, Traffic Infringement Notices, and Waiver of arrears.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.