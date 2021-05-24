Home

Fisheries Ministry supports new budget

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 27, 2021 12:07 pm
[File Photo]

The Ministry of Fisheries has supported and commended the 2021-2022 National Budget despite a reduction in its allocation.

While supporting the 2021-2022 National Budget, Minister responsible, Semi Koroilavesau says to achieve their vision of having the best-managed fishery in the Pacific, the Ministry of Fisheries is determined to excel across their whole operation.

Koroilavesau says while they consider the future of their environment and tackle climate change and environmental degradation with ambition and urgency, one thing is certain and that is the Fisheries Ministry needs to keep readjusting, remaining relevant due to this global pandemic.

Koroilavesau says the Ministry recognizes the important role that Fisheries play in cushioning the impacts of this pandemic on our people and country.

The Minister for Fisheries has also re-emphasized that, they are determined to put in considerable effort to ensure that people continue to benefit from the Fisheries sector.

Koroilavesau says this will be undertaken through innovative, smart, and holistic approaches which support sustainable development goals and address the current pandemic needs of all Fijians.

