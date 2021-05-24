Home

Faster internet speeds soon for Northerners

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 16, 2021 9:27 pm
[File Photo]

Fijians in the Northern Division will soon be able to access faster and reliable internet services.

This after government today announced it will be pressing ahead with its “Northern Connectivity” Project.

In his national budget address, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the project is aimed at making sure that Fijians in the North have the ability to connect to fast internet speeds.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the initiative focuses on 40 schools and health centres in the Northern Division and is on track to be completed by December this year.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the project will bring reliable access to power, internet and ICT equipment to at least 20,000 Fijians in close proximity to these 40 sites as well as other emergency portable satellite-based solutions for the deployment of appropriate assistance in times of disasters.

